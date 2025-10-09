Council rejects ‘reprehensible’ application for 24/7 opening hours at Scarborough adult gaming centre

Admiral, 115-116 Westborough, Scarborough. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

Councillors have refused a ‘reprehensible’ application for 24/7 opening hours at an adult gaming centre in Scarborough.

​Luxury Leisure’s proposal to allow its Admiral adult gaming centre (AGC) at 115 – 116 Westborough, Scarborough, to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week has been unanimously rejected by a local planning committee.

​At a meeting on Thursday, October 9, councillors criticised the proposal, which officers said was submitted soon after the AGC was allowed to open with restricted hours from 8am to midnight, and which North Yorkshire Police said had the potential to be a “honeypot” for crime and disorder.

​Speaking at the meeting, council officers said that as the submission of the application coincided with the opening of the site, the operator, “only included [the restricted hours] as a means to gain permission and therefore to allow 24-hour openings would materially diminish the scheme as approved”.

​Luxury Leisure did attend the meeting, but in its proposal stated that “24-hour trading will not result in any loss of amenity to any nearby residents. Indeed, there are no identified residential occupiers directly above the application site or in the immediate vicinity.”

​Coun Rich Maw told the committee: “I think the applicant’s behaviour in asking to change the conditions so soon after opening does raise questions for members.

​“The current hours were agreed for a reason.

"I can’t see any justification to change them right now.”

​He added: “I personally believe that a 24-hour-a-day slot machine isn’t leisure, it’s misery.”

​In its original application to open the adult gaming centre, Luxury Leisure “sought a 24-hour operation for the AGC” but the company later volunteered restricted opening hours to “mitigate concerns” following a consultation with North Yorkshire Police.

​Coun Subash Sharma said: “I do agree with what Coun Maw said – it’s only a few months since they agreed to these terms, and to come back is reprehensible at the very least.

​“It’s also disingenuous in the process that took place in arriving at those conditions, and I think they should stick to the rules that they made.”

​The council’s environmental services team said they also wanted the current operating hours to remain unchanged “in the interests of community and public safety, noting that no current businesses in the locality operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

​Coun Janet Jefferson said: “Speaking as a division councillor, I think that the hours that they have at the moment are adequate for their needs.”

​Her motion to refuse the scheme was seconded by Coun Derek Bastiman and was unanimously backed by the Scarborough and Whitby Planning Committee.

​Luxury Leisure has maintained that “AGCs are established bona fide town centre uses which add to the diversity and choice of uses in town centre locations and which have no harmful impact on retailing activity.

​“Luxury Leisure has never had a licence reviewed or revoked and is a socially responsible national multiple operator with an excellent covenant,” it added.​