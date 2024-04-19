Council rejects ‘unacceptable’ plan for canopy at front of Whitby’s historic Middle Earth Tavern

Middle Earth Tavern. Google maps

North Yorkshire Council said that the pub, located at Church Street, will not be allowed to install the 2.3m high canopy at the front of the building.

A council report states that “four applications have been refused for such development” in recent years, including two which were dismissed at appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning officer said: “The main structure is of a similar scale and appearance to the previous applications.”

They added that such structures were considered to be “inappropriate from a conservation perspective.”

The canopy, supported by 12 posts, would have been 28 sqm in size and would have been topped with timber decking.

The six supporting posts at the front of the canopy would have been topped with decorative carriage-style lanterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Town Council said that the proposal would have a “detrimental impact on neighbours and the area due to the structure being out of character”.

Parts of the Grade-II Listed building date to the 17th and 18th centuries and it is located in the town’s conservation area.

Last summer the pub was granted retrospective planning permission for the installation of balconies and doors despite objections from Whitby Town Council.

The council report notes that the site has a “history with planning enforcement” and that the Council was ready to “undertake enforcement action” over a balcony that was “erected without planning permission”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is noted that “the structure was removed prior to the 2023 application”.

Commenting on the new application, officers said that while the development had been “altered to relate to a canopy rather than a balcony, and the front screen has been removed, there will still be the same level of concealment and impact on the listed frontage”.

“It has been established in previous decisions that the special character and significance of the buildings lies, in part, to the legibility of the order and simplicity of the building facades,” they added.