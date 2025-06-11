Council reports 'very positive' talks with Scarborough Grand Hotel over kittiwake nest plan

The Grand Hotel, Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council has had a ‘very positive’ discussion with Scarborough’s Grand Hotel about installing artificial kittiwake nests on its terrace.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a council-funded study into the use of artificial nesting towers for kittiwakes in Scarborough which recommended installing around 1,000 nests on the terrace of the Grand Hotel.

Experts have said the hotel is "the most significant" location in the town for endangered species to nest and its terrace was deemed to be highly suitable for the potential project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other potential locations were also considered by an ornithologist who conducted the research for North Yorkshire Council, including Star Map in the South Cliff Gardens, the derelict concrete chalets, and the Old Bathing Building.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Coun Neil Swannick said: “As regards the kittiwake nesting structures, a lot of it seems to revolve around the Grand Hotel.

“Has Alex Langsam, the owner of the hotel, been in touch and is he on board?”

A council officer said: “While we were doing the report it was very much in the knowledge that it wasn’t about a specific asset and specific owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But since the report was published, a regional officer has engaged with the hotel.

"I don’t know if that was with the owner or the manager, but I know that has been done and they had a very positive conversation about the Grand Hotel.”

It comes as the authority has been considering options for limiting the issues and complaints arising from the birds’ guano and noise.

Around 2,500 fire gel pots were previously used to try to reduce kittiwake nests on Spa Bridge, but the research concluded that a “wealth of evidence exists that shows issues with proofing measures and limitations regarding their effectiveness” with only anecdotal evidence to support their effectiveness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It noted that while “each method appears to offer a level of deterrent capability, this is often limited in duration and effectiveness”.

The Grand Hotel’s terrace presents a “maximum design opportunity” for an artificial nesting structure (ANS) with up to 1,050 nesting spaces, according to the ornithologist commissioned by the council.

The ornithologist said that based on off-shore wind farm expert opinion it was envisaged that any ANS “may only ever be 50 to 60 per cent occupied when fully colonised, ie, for a maximum design scenario for an ANS on the Grand Hotel terrace this represents an opportunity for potentially 500 to 600 pairs” of kittiwakes.

It was noted that the structures “do not need to be elaborate or expensive” and could be as simple as a series of purpose-made shelving, made from marine ply or other durable wood and supported by a steel structure.