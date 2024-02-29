Council rules that Filey garage can be converted into three-bed holiday let

19 Crescent Rd, Filey. Google Maps

The conversion of a workshop and garage at 19 South Crescent Road into a holiday let has been approved by the council.

The applicant, Mr J. Dibb, was also given permission to remove the occupancy condition from a holiday let at the front of the site, called the Stables, which can now be used as permanent residential accommodation.

The proposal received no objections from the council’s environmental health teams, the Highway Authority, or Filey Town Council.

No representations were received from members of the public.

However, in 2018, the council refused an application for the site to be used as residential accommodation.

Planning officers said that their main consideration was “whether the proposed development provides a suitable level of accommodation” for permanent residents and the users of the short-term holiday let.

A report prepared by officers states that the previous plan was refused over concerns about residential amenity and overlooking between the two properties.

However, the report states that “additional information has been submitted to support the application”.

The applicant said he was willing to enhance the privacy between the two properties by installing obscure glazing on the lower half of the bedroom windows on both buildings.

Whilst the buildings are still closely linked together, with a separation distance of 10m, the planning authority considered that the partial obscure glazing “will ensure that no direct overlooking will occur between the two properties from habitable rooms”.

It was noted that in terms of visual amenity, a condition would also be attached to ensure that the external materials, design and colour of the new openings “match the existing buildings”.

The existing parking arrangements are set to be unchanged, with the permanent dwelling featuring two off-street parking spaces.

According to the report, there is no defined off-street parking space for the holiday accommodation.