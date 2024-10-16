Council ‘secures’ Scarborough park and ride site after ‘illegal encampment’ set up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough park and ride site has been ‘secured’ by North Yorkshire Council following an ‘unauthorised encampment’ that was set up at the site.

The Filey Road park and ride service in Scarborough has been temporarily closed after people “illegally camped” on the area.

North Yorkshire Council said it had “secured the site” and was now considering future steps to prevent it from happening again.

The authority has recommended the use of the service from Seamer Road while the 165 service from Filey Road is suspended.

The park and ride site at Filey Road.

Coun Rich Maw, who represents the Weaponness and Ramshill division, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had received “numerous emails and calls complaining of the environmental damage, of human excrement and even of trees and shrubs being used as firewood in the illegal encampment at the Filey Road Park and Ride”.

He called for ”a plan to be put into place which can prevent these sites from being targeted in the future”.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We always look to take action against unauthorised encampments.

“The Filey Road park and ride site has been vacated by those illegally camped.

“We have secured the site and are now considering what additional measures can be taken to prevent it being targeted in future.”

Speaking to the LDRS, he said: “We appreciate the impact such incidents can have on the community and are ensuring the local councillor is fully informed on the steps we intend to take to prevent illegal access going forward.”

Coun Maw added: “The costs to evict, of damage and to the reputation of our town is significant.

“These sites are the gateways into Scarborough and must be made fully secure when closed.”

Usually, buses run every 20 minutes from the park and ride, following a circular route, stopping at South Bay and York Place before returning to the parking site.

“The park and ride offers an affordable alternative to town centre parking and caters for a range of customers from commuters to day trippers,” according to the council’s website.