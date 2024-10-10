Council seeks residents’ views on polling station changes ahead of new Scarborough Town Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of polling stations and districts could be modified in coastal areas by North Yorkshire Council ahead of next May’s elections.

Elections will be held in May 2025 to decide the make-up of the newly created town councils in the unparished areas of Scarborough and Harrogate and North Yorkshire Council has proposed a number of changes to polling stations and districts ahead of their formation.

The authority has also launched a consultation so that residents can make their views known on the proposed changes.

NYC said that accessibility was a major concern and it particularly encouraged those who find it challenging to travel to or access their local polling station to share their views by emailing [email protected].

Scarborough Town Hall.

The consultation, which was launched on October 10, closes on Thursday, October 31.

It follows a U-turn by the council this summer after councillors decided to approve a five-ward system for Scarborough Town Council, with three elected members in each after residents said they opposed the authority’s plan for 15 single-member wards.

Approval of the town council plan came after several years of planning, delays, and more than £90,000 worth of consultations.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Coun Heather Phillips, said: “It is crucial that everyone has an equal opportunity to take part in the democratic process.

Coun Heather Phillips.

“With elections to be held for the first time for the new Harrogate and Scarborough town councils next year, that means we are especially keen to hear from voters in those areas to make sure the proposed polling stations meet the needs of those communities.

“There are also recommended changes to polling places in a number of other divisions across the county as part of this consultation as we try to ensure venues are suitable and accessible for all.”

The authority said that changes to a number of designated polling stations have been suggested where the existing venue is no longer available or is not suitable for voting in local and national elections.

Details of the consultation can be found online at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/current-consultations/review-polling-districts-and-polling-places and paper copies can be obtained from Scarborough’s Town Hall.

The following changes have been proposed in Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey:

Merging of polling districts SWBD (Osgodby 1) and SWBE (Osgodby 2) as they are in the same parish ward and already use the same polling station

Merging of the polling districts SWEA (Eastway 1) and SWEC (Eastway 2) as they are in the same parish ward and already use the same polling station

Merging of the polling districts SWHA (Newlands) and SWHD (St Marks) as they are to become part of the same parish ward and already use the same polling station

Moving the polling place for SWIB (Northstead 2) to Scarborough Cricket Club as The Street is no longer available

Moving the polling place for SWOC (Woodlands 3) and SWOF (Woodlands 6) to St Luke’s Church as the Friends Meeting House is no longer available

Moving the polling place for SWMC (Whitby Town South Ward) to The Coliseum as St Hilda’s Hub is no longer available

Moving the polling place for SWMD (Whitby Town North Ward) back to the Church House Whitby as Flowergate United Reformed Church is no longer available

In Filey, it is proposed the polling place is moved to The Community Centre, Hunmanby as The Royal Oak is no longer available