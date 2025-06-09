Council seeks retrospective permission for 9m pedestrian ladders on Whitby East Pier, despite heritage concerns

Exiting ladder on Whitby East Pier.

Councillors have been asked to retrospectively approve the installation of replacement ladders on East Pier in Whitby, despite objections about their appearance and the use of different materials.

North Yorkshire Council has asked a planning committee to approve its retrospective application for the replacement of five ladders on the Grade-II Listed East Pier at Henrietta Street.

The new 9m-long ladders, which provide pedestrian access to the pier, are made of galvanised steel rather than timber and locals have raised concerns about a visual impact on the site which was constructed in the early 18th Century.

Whitby Town Council objected to the proposal, stating that it wanted to see a “like-for-like replacement instead”.

The authority added that the replacements would “impact on the character and appearance of the area” as well as highlighting concerns “about the choice of materials used”.

According to a report prepared for the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee, the previous timber ladders were “replacements for earlier ones, likely replaced numerous times over the centuries as a result of the maritime environment” and were not considered “original”.

Three of the ladders are located on the western side and two are on the eastern side of the pier.

“They are permanently fixed and installed in the same location with the same measurements as the previous timber ladders […] and are fixed to the existing recesses in the pier wall,” a planning report notes.

NYC’s Principal Building Conservation Officer said that the proposal had “not resulted in the loss of features of architectural interest”.

The officer added that “no harm would result to the overall heritage significance of the East Pier as the host listed building or the group value of the piers and lighthouses around the harbour.”

The report prepared for councillors states: “The new ladders are similar in terms of style to the ladders, albeit constructed of steel which inevitably has a different appearance.

“It is considered that the replacement of the timber ladders with new metal ones in the existing recesses has a very minor impact on the appearance of the harbour walls.”

A planning officer added that “once exposed to the marine environment, the colour and appearance of the new ladders will oxidise the surface and ‘dull down’ their appearance relatively quickly, and the metal ladders will blend more comfortably with the stonework”.

The planning committee will meet on Thursday, June 12, to decide on the retrospective application.