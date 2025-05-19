Council set to approve ‘comprehensive’ plan for improved walking and cycling routes in Whitby

Comprehensive proposals for a cycling and walking infrastructure plan in Whitby could be approved this week.

The local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP) for Whitby proposes a series of priority schemes that have been developed “based on those most likely to attract funding opportunities, along with the greatest increase in usage, including areas of future development”.

To encourage active travel, North Yorkshire Council has established a cycling and walking programme to identify, develop and secure funding to deliver infrastructure improvements.

The former Scarborough Borough area has been highlighted as an area of risk with regard to accessing a variety of transport options.

Whitby Cinder Track.

According to a tool developed by Transport for the North (TfN) – which measures the risk of transport-related social exclusion (TRSE), and the vulnerability of the population to social exclusion – there is a “relatively higher level of risk of TRSE present in coastal areas of the North”.

Scarborough was identified as a local authority district where more than 50 per cent of the population is at a high risk of transport-related social exclusion.

The plans, which are set for approval at a meeting on Friday, May 23, state that there is potential to encourage greater levels of commuting by bicycle in Whitby.

A report states that approximately 46 per cent of people in Scarborough Borough travel less than 5km to work – on average 20 minutes on a bicycle – demonstrating a high potential for active mode travel choices.

Overall, the scheme sought to identify “those additional routes that can support the main routes to create a comprehensive network.”

“Whilst the Proposed Cycle and Walking Networks present the basis for a comprehensive network, an overlying priority network of schemes is recommended to focus on routes that would best serve the local area, balancing value for money and deliverability”.

The report also noted that there are “several compelling reasons for Government to invest in active travel infrastructure in Whitby.”

According to the council, further funding will be required to develop the proposed schemes, to ensure feasibility and deliverability.