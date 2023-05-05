Council set to determine Scarborough Athletic FC’s application for fan zone premises licence

The authority’s statutory licensing sub-committee will meet on Tuesday, May 16 to decide on the premises licence application submitted by Scarborough Athletic FC for its Victory Bar and Fan Zone.

If approved, the Victory Bar will be allowed to sell alcohol from 10am until 11pm seven days a week.

However, three members of the public have written to the council objecting to the plan while one representation in favour of the plan has also been received.

Flamingo Land Stadium

A report prepared for the licensing committee states that objections were based on concerns about “noise pollution due to the temporary structure not restricting noise” as well as anti-social behaviour concerns.

According to the report, there were also concerns about “drunkenness and people urinating”.

Members of the public also objected to “the later time of opening compared to the premises’ current licensing hours”.

The one representation in favour of the plan stated that “the club is an exciting spirited movement and the site is well located”.

The Victory Bar is a marquee bar structure operating within an enclosed high-fenced Fan Zone at the club’s Flamingo Land Stadium on Ashburn Road, Scarborough.

On match days, the licensed premises would include the bar, Fan Zone and the football ground, including the football pitch and stands where drinks can be consumed.

In January, Scarborough Council’s cabinet gave its approval for the creation of a new fan zone and the construction of perimeter fencing to improve security at the ground.

Cabinet members of the now-defunct council were advised that the proposed fan zone with bar and amenities would “improve the fan experience on match days” whilst enabling the multi-use games area – where the current temporary bar was located – to be returned to sporting use.

Conditions state that if the licence is granted, Scarborough Athletic Football Club Society Ltd will be responsible for the Victory Bar and the Fan Zone three hours before kick off and two hours after a match has finished.

It is also stipulated that no glass will be permitted in the outside area, while “a minimum of two door supervisors will be on duty at the Victory Bar” when licensable activities are taking place.

