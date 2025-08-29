Council set to stop non-North Yorkshire residents using the county's household waste recycling centres for free

Free use of North Yorkshire’s household waste recycling centres (HWRC) could soon be limited to residents of the county.

The unitary authority has unveiled plans to introduce a registration policy to save money by stopping people from outside North Yorkshire from using the service free of charge.

Surveys found that around one in six users of the county’s waste sites came from elsewhere.

North Yorkshire Council is also looking to limit the number of visits to the sites made by residents using “commercial-like vehicles” such as vans and pick-ups.

Council officials say it is difficult for staff to determine whether these vehicles are carrying domestic waste, which is free to dump, or commercial waste, which is chargeable.

It is hoped that a limit of 12 visits a year for the vehicles would reduce the amount of commercial waste being deposited for free at the sites.

Research by the council found that most neighbouring authorities asked their residents to register to use their waste sites and limited the number of visits by vans and pick-ups.

A consultation exercise with the public found the majority of respondents (69 per cent) were in favour of restricting access to North Yorkshire residents, with similar support (71 per cent) for charging out-of-county residents

Peter Jeffreys, head of waste service at the council, said in a report to senior councillors: “A review of HWRC services shows that North Yorkshire Council is in the minority by not limiting the use of its household waste recycling centres to its residents free of charge, and by allowing owners of commercial-like vehicles, unlimited access.

“Perceived impacts on fly-tipping are not supported by the experience of councils or independent research.

“The proposals for residents to register and to limit owners of commercial-like vehicles to 12 visits a year without charge strikes a balance between ease of use for residents (no paper or electronic permits required) and ensuring that services are provided without cost to only those eligible, are supported by most residents responding to the consultation, and make a significant financial contribution to the medium term financial strategy.”

Under the proposed new system, residents would register with the council prior to using the waste site by providing their name, address and vehicle registration number.

On arrival, a staff member would enter the vehicle registration number on their tablet or phone and the North Yorkshire resident would be admitted.

During the initial roll-out period of up to three months, the councils said additional site staff at the busiest sites would assist non-registered visitors to apply in real time or use an online postcode checker to allow access on the first occasion.

After the roll-out period, non-registered visitors would apply in real time or return once registered.

Council staff at the gates would be advised and trained to avoid conflict.

A report on the proposed change will be presented to senior councillors on the executive committee in October.