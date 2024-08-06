Council to decide on Alpamare’s 8am alcohol licence as Scarborough residents object to ‘irresponsible’ plan

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:29 BST
Alpamare. Courtesy NYCAlpamare. Courtesy NYC
Alpamare. Courtesy NYC
Councillors are to decide whether alcohol can be served from 8am at Scarborough’s Alpamare water park.

An application to serve alcohol from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, at the Alpamare water park is set to be decided by councillors on the authority’s statutory licensing sub-committee next week.

Members of the public have objected to the proposal and suggested that the time limits for serving alcohol should be limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alpamare reopened last month after North Yorkshire Council gave Flamingo Land a contract to run the £14m park which had been shut since its former owners went into administration.

Alpamare: red line shows proposed licensed area.Alpamare: red line shows proposed licensed area.
Alpamare: red line shows proposed licensed area.

The waterpark has several indoor and outdoor pools, slides, a spa, restaurant, bar and associated facilities.

While Flamingo Land is the operator of the water park, the licensing application was submitted by North Yorkshire Council in June.

Councillors on the licensing sub-committee will meet on Tuesday, August 13 to discuss the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several objections to the “irresponsible” plan were submitted by residents who raised concerns about antisocial behaviour and public safety.

Alpamare: red line shows proposed licensed area.Alpamare: red line shows proposed licensed area.
Alpamare: red line shows proposed licensed area.

According to a council report, alcohol would be prohibited in the children’s area, wave pool, flumes, or changing rooms.

Alcohol would also only be sold to people who had bought a ticket to the water park, drinks would not be served in glassware, and the premises would operate a Challenge 25 policy.

Local resident Esther Morrison, who objected to the plan, said: “With the best will in the world, even if Flamingo Land is able to achieve and maintain the staffing levels needed for public safety, those staff are unlikely to be old enough or experienced enough to handle customers under the influence of alcohol.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “It is insane and irresponsible to contemplate allowing alcohol to be served at Alpamare.

North Yorkshire Council deputy leader Councillor Gareth Dadd and Flamingo Land boss Gordon Gibb outside Alpamare water park in Scarborough Picture: LDRSNorth Yorkshire Council deputy leader Councillor Gareth Dadd and Flamingo Land boss Gordon Gibb outside Alpamare water park in Scarborough Picture: LDRS
North Yorkshire Council deputy leader Councillor Gareth Dadd and Flamingo Land boss Gordon Gibb outside Alpamare water park in Scarborough Picture: LDRS

“But if it is served it should not be before noon, there should be a unit consumption limit, and it should only be served and consumed in a dedicated area.”

The report states that there would be “specific supervision of areas where alcohol may be consumed” and all staff engaged in the sale of alcohol will receive the appropriate training.

Another local objector David Knowles said he planned on using the facility for “fun and fitness” with his grandchildren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the council: “I think in the interests of public safety these timings are excessive.

“It is a family facility, […] do you really want drunk mums and dads in a swimming complex?”

The council took control of the site last year after the collapse of Benchmark Leisure Ltd, which struggled with rising energy costs.

Alpamare opened in North Bay in 2016 and the company was given a £9m loan from what was then Scarborough Council.

Related topics:CouncilScarboroughCouncillors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice