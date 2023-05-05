A Scarborough “crazy golf” venue’s application for a premises licence has received more than 100 responses from members of the public and will be determined next week.

The Par N Bar Crazy Golf Adventures’ application for a premises licence for its venue in Scarborough’s North Bay will be decided by the North Yorkshire Council Licensing Sub Committee at a meeting on Friday, May 12.

If approved, the adventure golf course venue, which is located on North Bay Promenade, Scarborough, would be granted permission to serve alcohol and play recorded music.

According to a report prepared for the upcoming meeting, the licensing authority received more than 100 representations from members of the public which prompted changes to the application.

More than 60 members of the public said they were in favour of the licence and the business proposal, with some comments stating that the licence would be positive “for locals and visitors alike”, according to the report.

There were a further 21 positive representations that were discarded as they did not include the addresses of the consultees and the licensing authority was unable to validate them.

However, 21 members of the public also objected to the proposal with concerns raised about a number of issues, including late-night noise, public nuisance, waste issues, and a lack of toilets.

According to the report, objections also included “non-relevant aspects of concern such as the mention of people falling in the sea”.

The original application was amended and the proposed hours for the sale of alcohol and the number of licensable activities were reduced as part of the “mediation process”.

The applicant originally sought permission for the sale of alcohol from 8am to midnight, seven days a week in two on-site cafés and a pizza bar, as well as permission for the screening of films, live music, and dance performances.

As part of changes to the proposal, the applicant is now seeking permission for the sale of alcohol between 10am and 10pm solely from the “two small cafés”.

Additional conditions stipulate that in order to purchase alcohol, customers must either sit in the designated seating area in front of each kiosk “or purchase a ticket for a game of crazy golf” with drinks limited to “one per person per game”.

The licensing committee will meet on Friday, May 12 to decide on the application.

