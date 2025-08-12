Council to proceed with Scarborough West Pier £1.8m repair despite criticism of ‘short-sighted’ approach

Coun Janet Jefferson spoke out but the Scarborough west pier works were given the go-ahead.

North Yorkshire Council will not reconsider its decision to approve £1.8m repairs to Scarborough’s West Pier after a challenge by coastal councillors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting on Monday, August 11, NYC’s overview and scrutiny committee blocked a challenge by coastal councillors who said the plan to repair Scarborough’s West Pier was short-sighted and that alternative options were not considered.

The cross-party committee concluded that NYC’s executive committee, which unanimously approved the repair plan, had appropriately considered various options and the “urgent” works should go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Janet Jefferson, who represents the Castle division, said: “’We need a lasting legacy for Scarborough Harbour and we need security for 50 years, not 10.

"Instead, we seem to have more questions than answers.”

Coun Jefferson had advocated for the full replacement of the West Pier’s piles, which North Yorkshire Council estimated would have cost £5m.

She told the committee: “The stabilisation of West Pier and the installation of replacement steel sheet piling will extend the life of the pier by 50 years, which is so vital to our fishing and leisure craft industry, and indeed the town’s economy.”

However, Coun Mark Crane, the executive member for open to business, said the authority could not currently afford more extensive repairs and that a contractor was ready to begin work, whereas a new plan could take up to a year to approve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I can tell you that if we were spending £1.8m in Selby, the people of Selby would be very grateful, and probably not suggesting that we spend another £25 million on top of it.

“Let’s be clear, the decision we’ve made is to strengthen the West Pier and to keep it good for another 10 years.”

Of the 150 piles in the West Pier, 15 currently have holes that need to be repaired to prevent further corrosion, according to Chris Bourne, the head of harbours.

“As the tide comes in, the size of the voids [in the piles] grows, and those piles have got about three years’ life left in them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Those holes need filling as soon as possible, and the plates welding over to stop the loss of material from behind – that needs to happen ASAP.

“So, you need to implement this £1.8 million scheme to buy you ten years to work on your next scheme, which is to reinforce the pier, and it could be to expand the pier as well.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, Coun Jefferson described the decision to proceed with the repairs as “short-sighted”.

Coun Phil Trumper said: “The last thing we want to see is the West Pier out of use and closed, and I think it does seem very important to get this work done very quickly.

“If we don’t, then the West Pier will be closed, and that’s the last thing we need.”