Council to replace 4,500 street lights with LED technology across North Yorkshire in three-year scheme

News street lights will go off at midnight, meaning better views of the night sky - the northern lights are pictured here at Sandsend. photo: Steve Bell.

Thousands of street lights are set to be upgraded across North Yorkshire in a bid to save about £300,000 in annual energy costs, help the environment and protect the dark skies.

North Yorkshire Council is set to replace about 4,500 street lights with LED technology, as well as updating columns and brackets.

Executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: "The street lights upgrade is a major step in reducing our carbon emissions while cutting energy costs.

"Replacing about 4,500 street lights with LED technology will generate energy savings of more than a million kilowatts per hour and save about £300,000 in annual energy costs, based on current energy prices.

A North Yorkshire Council Highways officer replacing a street light with an LED alternative.

“An additional benefit will be the protection of dark skies in rural parts of North Yorkshire.

"By introducing warm white LED lighting and switching them off at a time when they’re not required, we can help create a clearer view of the night sky, brimming with stars, as well as support our vital nocturnal wildlife across North Yorkshire."

Much of the lighting due to be upgraded will be beyond repair in the next five years due to changes in EU legislation that have made numerous lamp types obsolete.

If the council replaces them on an ad-hoc basis, the process will be less efficient and significantly more expensive.

Therefore, it is replacing these lights under a three-year co-ordinated programme.

During the roll-out, about 50 per cent will also be changed to part-night lighting, which means they will automatically switch on at dusk and off at midnight.

They then come on again at 5am and off at dawn if required, bringing these in line with the other lights across North Yorkshire.

The replacement of all non-LED lights and the implementation of part-night lighting in both the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks support their International Dark Sky Reserve status and requirements for colour temperature, helping to create a clearer view of the night sky.

The head of nature recovery projects for North York Moors National Park, Mike Hawtin, added: "Protecting access to our precious starry skies benefits our rural economy, protects our culture and tranquillity and plays an important part in conserving important nocturnal habitats."

Historically, street lighting appears yellow or orange, while LEDs produce a whiter light.

However, advances in technology mean that warm white LEDs can be installed.

LED lighting is also easier to direct, focussing light downward onto the roads and pavements minimising any light spillage into homes and gardens, which further supports the Dark Sky Reserve status.

Since 2012, the council has replaced about 50,000 street lights with LED technology and 22,000 ageing concrete street columns.

As a result, street lighting energy consumption has been reduced by half and saved about 10m kw/h, enough to power about 3,500 homes for a year.

Annually, the council is saving about £3.5m per year in street lighting energy costs.

The £4m project will begin this month and will take three years to complete.

It is being made possible due to funding of £2.5m from the council’s strategic funds on top of existing budgets.

The council will save an additional £300,000 per year, meaning the project will be cost-neutral in about 10 years.

Any residents on the streets affected will receive a leaflet in advance of work starting.