Council to start free weekend parking in Bridlington for Christmas shoppers next month
As part of its support for town centre businesses, the council has offered free parking in the run-up to Christmas for the past 15 years - and this year will be no different.
Every weekend in December, parking will be free at the council's on-street and off-street parking locations across the East Riding.
The first day of free parking also coincides with Small Business Saturday, a national campaign that encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses in their communities.
Participating car parks in Bridlington include: Flamborough Road Car Park, the Park and Ride, North and South Marine Car Parks and Moorfield Road Car Park.
Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Christmas is an important time for our high streets, and free weekend parking is a great way to encourage people to come into our town centres and support our local businesses.
"Christmas can also be an expensive time for many people, and I hope this will also go a little way towards helping our residents with the cost of living."
Parking charges will be suspended from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Monday on the following weekends:
Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3
Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10
Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17
Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24
Pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there is no charge.
While parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones (CPZ).
Find a council-operated car park using the online car and coach park finder.