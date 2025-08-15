Council wins £90,000 grant to support Filey community facing coastal erosion danger

Filey Flat Cliffs. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

A £90,000 grant to help the residents of an endangered clifftop community in Filey adapt to coastal erosion could be accepted by North Yorkshire Council.

Dozens of residents whose homes at Flat Cliffs, near Filey, are “at imminent risk of loss” from coastal erosion, will be supported by a £90,000 grant that has been awarded by the Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (YRFCC).

If North Yorkshire Council accepts the grant at a meeting on Friday, the money will go towards creating a Coastal Adaptation Plan to “raise awareness of the coastal risks within the affected community”

As the properties become “at imminent risk of loss” from coastal erosion, the authority’s emergency planning, housing, and highways departments will prepare to support the residents of the 45 homes at Flat Cliffs.

North Yorkshire has some of the fastest eroding coastline in Europe, and the Government has estimated that between 7 metres and 12 metres of land is at risk from coastal erosion at Flat Cliffs by 2055.

By 2105, that figure could be up to 40 metres, according to current worst-case estimates.

There are no examples of a coastal adaptation plan being adopted by a maritime local authority in England, according to a report prepared for the meeting.

The YRFCC was identified as a “suitable funder” to fill the funding gap for the project to proactively work with the community of Flat Cliffs “to be ready for and be more resilient to coastal change”.

A council project was completed in 2018 to provide local management measures at the pinch point where the sole access road, which runs through Primrose Valley holiday village, was at risk of imminent loss.

However, residents have continued to raise concerns about the integrity of the sole access road and the implications regarding its potential loss.

Earlier this year, some locals said they were already aware of the erosion taking place at Flat Cliffs and that they would prefer the council to use its funding to help slow down the erosion process.

A decision on whether to accept the grant will be made at a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s environment directorate on Friday, August 22.