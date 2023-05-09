Cllr Bob Dalrymple, who had previously served as a Deputy Mayor, was elected to the position for one year at the Whitby Town Council meeting on Tuesday night, with Cllr Jonathan Harston his deputy.

"It’s a huge honour and something I’m really looking forward to,” said Cllr Dalrymple, who represents the West Cliff ward.

"I hope to be able to follow in [previous Mayor] Linda Wild’s footsteps – she has been a superb mayor.

Whitby's new Town Mayor, Cllr Bob Dalrymple.

"I hope to continue raising the profile of Whitby Town Council.

"It’s a challenging time with the new unitary authority and hopefully they will be wanting town councils like us to start taking over some of the roles and responsibilities, and we want to be able to help and support them.”

