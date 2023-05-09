Councillor Bob Dalrymple takes chains as new Mayor of Whitby
Whitby has a new Town Mayor.
Cllr Bob Dalrymple, who had previously served as a Deputy Mayor, was elected to the position for one year at the Whitby Town Council meeting on Tuesday night, with Cllr Jonathan Harston his deputy.
"It’s a huge honour and something I’m really looking forward to,” said Cllr Dalrymple, who represents the West Cliff ward.
"I hope to be able to follow in [previous Mayor] Linda Wild’s footsteps – she has been a superb mayor.
"I hope to continue raising the profile of Whitby Town Council.
"It’s a challenging time with the new unitary authority and hopefully they will be wanting town councils like us to start taking over some of the roles and responsibilities, and we want to be able to help and support them.”
Cllr Dalrymple, who has previously worked as a psychiatric nurse and working for a city council education department, attended his first civic duty when seeing lobsters released by Whitby’s lobster hatchery on Pier Road.