A new fan zone and improved fencing will be created at Scarborough Athletic’s football ground in order to provide an improved experience on matchdays and better security for the facility.

The plan was approved at a meeting of Scarborough Council’s cabinet on Tuesday January 17.

Cllr Jim Grieve, cabinet member for quality of life, said: “It is quite an interesting journey that Scarborough Football Club has been on these last few years, growing at a rate that has caught them all by surprise.

Scarborough Athletic celebrate winning promotion to the National League. picture: Richard Ponter

“We’ve had to edit, adapt, and find ways of making them fit the ground with the facilities that we had there at the time.

"This expansion of the facilities has been the natural step in moving them on.”

Cllr Grieve said that the plan would allow the club to create its own space within the sports village environment while also improving the safety of the site.

The cabinet member added: “There’s a security issue around Everyone Active with people coming over walls and fences where they shouldn’t be, so the expansion of the fencing is to be welcomed as well to protect the facility.”

Scarborough Athletic's ground off Seamer Road. picture: Richard Ponter

The cost of increasing the height of the perimeter fence – which is currently 1.8m high – and installing appropriate gates is estimated to be £35,000, some of which could be borne by the council.

Speaking at the meeting, the authority’s head of community services, Jo Ireland, said: “The fan zone will really improve the experience on match days but also provide some operational space for the club in terms of an office and a shop.”

The cabinet was told that the club could secure Premier League Development funding for the works and the main financial implication for the authority would be leasing a piece of land for the creation of the fan zone.

A council report suggested that the agreement is granted at a “peppercorn” or token payment on the basis that the facility “enhances the experience of supporters visiting the ground”.

It was noted that doing so would “enhance the financial viability of a local grassroots, fan-owned and managed football club”.

The report proposed that the “ongoing procurement exercise for the ‘naming rights’ is utilised to complete the fencing works required” and added that any remaining balance would be split between the council and Everyone Active.

The stadium’s four disabled parking spaces are set to be moved to an area nearer to the main stand as it is “a much more accessible location”,

Cllr Liz Colling, cabinet member for inclusive growth, noted that “parking is already an issue for my residents on Seamer Road, especially on match days”.

She asked what would be done to minimise “inconsiderate” parking from other fans alongside a potential increase in the number of people attending matches.

