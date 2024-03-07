Councillors asked to approve 56 house development in East Ayton, near Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will vote on Thursday March 14, on the development of a major housing project on land at Racecourse Road.

Pegasus Planning Group Ltd’s application proposes putting up 56 houses and associated infrastructure, such as roads, open space and a pumping station.

There would be varying house types, most of which would be two storeys and the properties would range from two to five bedrooms each.

56 house development, East Ayton, plans and layouts. Courtesy Pegasus Group.

Most houses would be detached while some would also be semi-detached and in terraced form.

A council planning report states that the development would provide 30 per cent affordable housing – 17 homes – as well as making S106 developer contributions to public services.

The applicant has agreed to contribute £77,000 to off-site sports facilities, £34,400 towards primary healthcare facilities at West Ayton Surgery, and £21,700 towards East Ayton Primary School.

East Ayton Parish Council raised concerns that the planning and highways departments had “failed to ensure that this development’s footpaths and estate roads join up and flow”.

However, no objections were raised by the Highway Authority or the Environment Agency but both recommended the implementation of additional conditions.

The authority’s children’s service predicted there would be a capacity for 35 places at East Ayton County Primary School before the new development was taken into account.

It said that combined with the number of proposed dwellings on an adjacent site, the number of places generated would be 37.5 places.

The police designing out crime officer said it was “unfortunate” that the developer had decided to introduce a rear parking court.

The officer said that “these can be vulnerable to crime” and recommended that if provided, they should be “small and overlooked by habitable rooms”.

The development has been recommended for approval by the planning authority with more than 20 additional conditions.