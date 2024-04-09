Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan to resurface and widen the 2.3km stretch of the Cinder Track, to enhance its value for recreational activities, has been recommended for approval.

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will meet on Thursday April 11 to vote on the plan which has been proposed by North Yorkshire Council.

The proposal includes new benches, picnic tables, way finders at entry points, a multi-user logo on the surface at entry points, and bins.

Scarborough Cinder Track.picture: Richard Ponter

The upgrade of the track would have a “well-drained surface” suitable for use by pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians, with a minimum width of 3m.

A £700,000 grant from Sustrans will fund the upgrades to the Cinder Track which currently runs between Scarborough and Whitby and forms part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 and the European North Sea Cycle Route.

In recent years, the former railway track has faced several challenges, including limited accessibility and durability issues with its current surface, according to a council report.

The Burniston Cinder Track serves as “a vital recreational and transport corridor” for various activities including walking, cycling, and commuting.

Both the Burniston and Cloughton parish councils raised “observations regarding the legal status of the track in respect of users, signage, bins, e-bikes, and track surface concerning horses”.

Two letters of support were received from members of the public as well as one letter of objection.

The objection raised concerns that “the introduction of a Tarmacked surface can lead to cyclists speeding”.

The British Horse Society said it welcomed and supported the widening and resurfacing of the cinder track using “Flexi-Pave as a surface material, this will benefit all users and ensure that the track can be used during the coldest of winter months”.

According to a planning report, the Cinder Track is a “permissive footpath” that can be used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders with “no plans to limit the use of any of these three types of users”.