Councillors asked to block conversion that would ‘diminish any retail offering’ at Middle Deepdale housing development

Jazz Court - front elevations show existing commercial units to let. Courtesy Sanctuary Group.

North Yorkshire Council has said it is not convinced by submitted evidence that the vacant retail units at the Middle Deepdale development in Scarborough could not be leased out, and stated that the proposed conversion should be refused.

It follows a backlash from residents at the Jazz Court, on Ashmead Square in Eastfield after the developer, the Sanctuary Group, said the retail units should be turned into further residential flats.

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will meet on Thursday (April 11) to decide on the proposal.

Residents say that the Jazz Court over 55’s housing site already has a lack of facilities and that approval of the plans would make them “the first community in the UK to lose their local shops before they have even opened”.

Despite assurances from the developer about its “extensive marketing efforts” for the units, the council said there was a “lack of evidence”.

Planning officers said: “Little of the submitted information is supported by concrete written evidence.

“The statement does show that there has been at least some interest from prospective tenants at various periods since the units have been completed and the reasons why these have not been completed is unclear.”

Alongside objections from almost 30 residents, Eastfield Town Council said the scheme should be refused because “no real effort has been put into bringing retail to the units”.

It added: “The proposal will diminish any opportunity for the residents of Middle Deepdale to have a much-needed and promised retail offering.”

The fully staffed extra care facility of 60 residential units has a restaurant in addition to the vacant retail units.

When the construction of Jazz Court was approved in 2014, the council stated that the creation of a “neighbourhood hub” with retail facilities was needed to ensure that “the basic needs of local residents are met”.

A planning report adds that “the design vision of a self-sustainable, integrated and walkable neighbourhood was advertised to residents, and this was an attractive prospect to prospective tenants and buyers”.

Currently, the nearest local shop is located on Eastway, around 1km away.

The report states that “while this is a relatively short drive, it would be difficult to access by foot for many elderly residents”.