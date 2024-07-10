Councillors asked to refuse plan for dog-walking facility outside Scarborough after more than 100 public comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have been asked to refuse plans for a dog walking facility outside Scarborough following dozens of public objections.

More than 70 members of the public lodged objections against David Barker’s proposal to create a dog-walking facility with parking in Irton, Scarborough.

Councillors will meet on Thursday July 11 to discuss the plan which would see 1ha of agricultural land turned into a dog walking field.

The site – around 300m West of Irton – would be accessed from Main Street using the existing field entrance and would include secure fencing, parking and turning space for three cars as well as a “mobile field shelter”.

Main Street, Irton, Scarborough (not the exact location).

One resident, Katie Goddard, said: “I am a dog owner but find other free open spaces to exercise them in.

“My concerns are mainly centred around the extra traffic this will create.”

Another objector, Jackie Shepherdson, said: “This would cause more traffic build in a small and peaceful village if people were to bring their dogs from further afield.

“There are plenty of open spaces to visit locally for dog exercising, without the need to spoil the local landscape we are so proud of.”

The proposed dog exercise field would be hired out in 30 or 60-minute blocks, according to submitted plans, with bookings made in advance via a website.

Each user would be restricted to a maximum of “between five and seven dogs on site per time slot”.

The site would be open seven days a week from 7am to 9pm and customers would be responsible for removing their own dog’s waste.

Despite the dozens of objections, more than 20 people have also written letters of support.

Scarlet Hornby-Stephenson said: “This is a good idea to support local farmers who often have to tolerate dog walkers trespassing and leaving dog waste on their land.

She added: “I think this application would be a perfect solution and provide members of the community and surrounding areas an opportunity to take their dogs to a wonderful and safe area where they are free to roam.”

Officers have recommended that the proposal be refused over concerns about its sustainability and impact on the amenity of the area.

A report prepared for councillors states that the site is in “a remote and unsustainable location” and would “result in vehicle movements with limited potential for more sustainable modes of transport being utilised”.

It adds: “The site cannot accommodate the proposed development without significant effects to the landscape character or visual amenity of the area.”