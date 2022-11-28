Borough councillors voted unanimously in favour of supporting a plan which proposes the sale and partial redevelopment of the “historic” sports centre.

Closed for several years, the site has been targeted by vandals and trespassers and the authority is hoping that the sale of the site will preserve the buildings and tennis facilities as well as balance its £1.8m of “outstanding finance”.

Members of the places and futures overview and scrutiny committee gave their support to the plan at a meeting today (Mon Nov 28).

An artists impression of the housing and tennis courts at the Filey Road sports centre site.

The scheme will next be discussed by the authority’s cabinet for “in principle” approval.

Despite some concerns from councillors and members of the public, part of the sports centre is likely to be redeveloped into 24 dwellings.

Adrian Perry, chairman of the Scarborough Civic Society, attended the meeting to raise concerns about the impact on residential density if the proposed development proceeds.

Mr Perry said: “In the brief, it states that one of the aims is the sustainable redevelopment of the Filey Road site with ultra-low density residential development.

"It is clear that 24 homes on this site are not in keeping with the low density of the conservation area.”

He added: “Most of the buildings are three stories and very close together. If you look at the drawings showing the existing properties in the conservation area you would see that there would be room for around six properties, not 24”.

However, councillors were told that the number of proposed dwellings has already been reduced and that the “lower level of development now proposed is deemed appropriate and acceptable in principle”.

The committee was also reminded that reducing the number of dwellings would decrease the value of the land and subsequently the income which the authority would receive.

The council has stated that it is seeking to market part of the site “for residential development that is sensitive to the location within the Weaponness conservation area” while leasing four hard tennis courts to a community trust to operate under a community use agreement.

Additionally, it would “dispose of the freehold interest of 0.7ha of land comprising the listed pavilion, sports hall, squash courts, MUGA and car park to Scarborough College for the intended use of sporting, educational and boarding facilities,” according to a report prepared for the committee.

The site is said to have “considerable historic value as a reminder of the important story of sports heritage of the town” but has partially fallen into a state of disrepair owing to damage caused by trespassers.

Scarborough College, which is “desperate for accommodation” due to increasing interest from international students, would convert the sports pavilion into boarding facilities.

According to a council officer, the pavilion is “under threat due to trespassing” and told the committee that there was a fire at the site “just the other week”.