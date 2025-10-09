Councillors defer decision on Whitby housing plan opposed by dozens of residents

A developer’s plans for a large housing scheme south of Mayfield Road in Whitby have been deferred by councillors.

​Terra Green Yorkshire’s (TGY) outline application for a large residential development has been deferred by the Scarborough and Whitby Planning Committee despite a recommendation from officers to approve the project.

​Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, October 9, members said there were “an awful lot of question marks” in the outline proposal for dozens of properties.

​TGY had requested permission for the development with “all matters reserved except access” at land between Resolution Way and Pembroke Way, south of Mayfield Road, in Whitby.

Photo overlooking proposed housing development site off Whitby's Resolution Way. photo: North Yorkshire Council.

​Local resident, Lucy Rose, attended the meeting on behalf of a group of residents who “live locally to this proposed development, all of whom objected directly to the council”.

​She told the committee: “The most obvious objection that we have is that the land in the proposal is subject to a valid restrictive covenant.

​“This covenant has no building instruction on it, and the owners of the land are restricted to observe this covenant when they purchase the land in 2024.

​“Properties which adjoin this land all have the direct benefits of this covenant written into the deeds of our properties.

Proposed site plan at Resolution Way, Whitby.

"In fact, many of us purchased our properties for the views, knowing that there was the added protection of the covenant.”

​However, officers said that “restrictive covenants and easements are not a material planning consideration” and would be a legal matter for any applicant or developer to address.

​Annabel Parkinson, agent for the application, told councillors: “The applicant has worked with officers to create a fixed parameters plan for approval, which addresses the site’s key opportunities and constraints.

​“As well as delivering much-needed market and affordable homes in the context of under delivery, the development will result in a significant section 106 package.”

​She added: “The scheme before you today will deliver up to 54 dwellings with 30% affordable housing, of which 70 per cent will be rented and 30 per cent will be low-cost homes and shared home ownership.”

​Councillors said they wanted more information before making a decision, and agreed that a site visit should be conducted by the committee.

​Local resident, Ms Rose, added that “other reasons for objections, that are really important to residents, include loss of wildlife habitats, loss of green space, disruption during construction, loss of rural views, increased traffic, especially in the summer, drainage issues, and impact on Airbnb businesses.”

​Officers said that “overall, no harmful landscape impact would arise and significant visual impacts are limited to the immediate area”.

​North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for next discussing the proposal.