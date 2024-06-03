Councillors propose £60,000 for transport and tourism projects in Scarborough and Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors could endorse more than £60,000 of funding to develop four tourism, transport and economic projects across Scarborough and Whitby.

The council’s Scarborough and Whitby area constituency committee (ACC) has been asked to support plans to develop the projects with £66,000 of funding.

Members will meet on Friday, June 7, to vote on the proposals that could lead to:

- improved access at Cayton Bay

The Scarborough and Whitby area constituency committee will meet at 10am on Friday, June 7, at Scarborough Town Hall.Picture: Anttoni Numminen

- offshore economic opportunities

- an active travel scheme

- and a cultural and historical ‘Scarborough 400’ project.

The ACCs, which were created following the creation of North Yorkshire Council, are made up of local councillors and receive £50,000 annually for a wide range of projects.

The focus of the fund is to support activities that help deliver economic growth and other locally important plans and strategies.

An “extensive member engagement exercise” was conducted to come up with the shortlist and final list of projects, according to a council report.

Other proposals, which were not shortlisted, included a North Bay to South Bay walking and cycling route, an Eastfield to Scarborough walking and cycling route with a culture and heritage trail, and a footpath from Briggswath to Ruswarp

Other options also included funding for Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery or Scarborough Sea Pool.

The current plan would see £20,000 spent on undertaking research to identify “potential economic opportunities associated with offshore industries” at Scarborough and Whitby harbours.

A further £20,000 would also go towards improving coastal access points at Cayton Bay to support “any ambitions around developing a Watersports Centre of Excellence”.

An active travel pilot project would receive £15,500 to integrate active travel into “social prescribing” to address mental and physical health and reduce disparities and health inequalities.

According to the council, this could see the social prescribing model used to deliver “brief interventions and more comprehensive support” for increased walking, cycling and use of public transport.

The committee has also proposed allotting £10,500 for the Scarborough 400 Commemorations which in 2026 will celebrate Scarborough’s four centuries as a seaside spa resort.

The funds would be used to undertake “feasibility and scoping activity” around the original Scarborough Spa Pump to support the “development of interpretation” for the anniversary.

If councillors support the plans they will require final approval from the authority’s corporate director for community development.

It would also leave £34,000 of the committee’s funding unallocated for future use.