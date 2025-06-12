Councillors reject Scarborough 23 homes plan over 'manipulation' of affordable housing rules
Andrew Winter’s application for five dwellings at 459A Scalby Road, as well as a separate outline plan for up to 18 homes, has been blocked by councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby Area planning committee.
At a meeting on Thursday, June 12, members said they agreed with officers' concerns about the affordable housing provision and the subdivision of the development, with an associated outline application.
Coun Derek Bastiman, who represents Scalby and the Coast, said: “We’re not going to get the best deal out of it regarding affordable housing.
“I agree with the recommended reasons for refusal and I think that the moving of the bus stop also plays an important part.”
Planners said that the site had been artificially subdivided, resulting in the number of dwellings proposed in this application “being lower than the threshold for affordable housing”.
A report presented to the committee noted that the applicant had “indicated that they intend that the whole quota of affordable housing would be provided within the separate site [of 18 dwellings] for which outline consent is sought, but there is no guarantee that any permission on that site would be implemented”.
Coun Subash Sharma, who represents Newby, said: “What concerns me is the [affordable] housing allocation, and I do believe there’s been a certain degree of manipulation.
“But I do have a great deal of sympathy for the developer.
"I think when he purchased the site he didn’t quite understand what he was buying, but that’s his problem, not ours.”
He added: “I agree with Coun Bastiman and second his motion to refuse the application.”
The site formerly housed a single detached dwelling, with a large garden area, but has now been cleared of all structures.
Planning officers added that during conversations with the agent for the application, it had been “indicated that the outline permission is speculative and will likely be sold to another developer as land with extant planning permission”.
The development was unanimously refused by the Scarborough and Whitby Area planning committee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.