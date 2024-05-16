Councillors say social housing should be ‘top priority’ on Yorkshire coast as new housing plan approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire coastal councillors called for social housing to be a ‘top priority’ as the authority’s new housing plan was approved.

The new county-wide housing plan aims to build at least 500 council houses by 2029.

As councillors welcomed the plan at the authority’s full council meeting amid hopes that the area could become a “beacon for affordable housing”, many also raised concerns that the targets were not ambitious or comprehensive enough.

However, councillors agreed the proposal was “a good start” and in a rare move, gave it their unanimous support.

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for housing.Picture: LDRS

An amendment by Conservative Coun Tom Jones changed the target to “at least” 500 council homes instead of it being a maximum target.

But Eastfield representative, Coun Tony Randerson, said he received “heartbreaking messages every week” from residents asking for help to find social housing.

He told the council: “The fact that fewer than 12 per cent of North Yorkshire’s households are social housing homes is an absolute disgrace when we still have, in the old Scarborough Borough area, some 2,000 without the sanctuary of a permanent roof over their heads.”

He added: “I would urge you […] to reconsider and set an aspirational social homes target of 500 per year.”

Coun Tony Randerson speaking at a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council.Picture: LDRS

Coun Steve Myers, the executive member for housing, said he would “love to build 500 council houses a year but that would put the housing revenue strategy at risk”.

He noted that North Yorkshire is the “second most unaffordable county in England for residents to buy or rent property” which was impacting the economy and people’s well-being.

Coastal areas such as Scarborough and Whitby are particularly affected by a lack of affordable housing, with many businesses struggling to find employees as a result.

Coun Phil Trumper seconded the motion and said that “as a Whitby councillor, this strategy goes a long way in addressing the problems in our town”.

There were also calls for the council to adopt a wider approach to addressing the affordable housing crisis, including limiting the number of holiday let conversions.

Coun Michelle-Donohue Moncrieff said that “the conversion of residential houses into tourism… is ripping communities apart and as a council, we have to decide where we stand“