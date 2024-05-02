Councillors set to approve reopening of tennis courts at former Scarborough Sports Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors have been asked to approve the resurfacing and upgrading of four courts and the installation of new floodlights at a planning meeting on Thursday May 9.

The courts would be upgraded to Lawn Tennis Association standards and the northerly two courts would be made accessible for disabled tennis players.

The path from Weaponness Avenue would be also upgraded, including steps up to the two other and more elevated southerly tennis courts, which would not be floodlit.

A total of five parking spaces would be provided parallel to the road on grassed verges to the south of the site and the chain link fence surrounding the courts would be replaced by new weld-mesh fencing.

However, the application has received 20 letters of objection from members of the public, many of whom highlighted concerns about the loss of the pavilion and other historic buildings on the site which are not part of the application.

In 2022 councillors supported plans for part of the sports centre to be redeveloped into housing to balance “outstanding finance”.

The application does not encompass the former sports centre buildings including the Grade-II listed clubhouse constructed in 1912 and more recently linked sports hall buildings.

One of the objectors, Ben Sill, said: “This plan for the tennis courts will enable them to get away with demolishing the rest of the site and turn it into houses to help fund the failed sports village and will cause an even bigger traffic problem on the main road than we already have.”

Another resident, Dominic Langmead, said: “The area in question needs regeneration, the existing courts are barely usable and have sustained recent damage in storms along with long-term vandalism.

“Restoring the tennis courts and making them available for use is a great idea.”

Planning officers noted that the application “does not involve loss of any tennis courts or building demolition”.

Officers said they carefully considered the impact of the plans on the listed buildings, neighbours, and overall sports provision in Scarborough.

They concluded that the “importance of providing adequate public tennis court provision in the town” and retaining the “historic links to tennis” on the site outweighed “any limited harm arising from the proposals”.