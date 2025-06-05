Councillors set to reject two Scalby housing applications over affordable housing concerns

Councillors have been asked to refuse plans for five homes in Scalby, Scarborough, over concerns that the affordable housing element would not be completed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Winter’s application for five dwellings at 459A Scalby Road, as well as a separate outline plan for up to 18 dwellings, is set to be rejected by councillors at a meeting next week.

Officers have said that one of the main concerns is the affordable housing provision, with the development site having been subdivided with an associated outline application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority, the site has been artificially subdivided, resulting in the number of dwellings proposed in this application being lower than the threshold for affordable housing,” officers said in a recently published report.

Proposed housing site on Scalby Road, Scalby. Andrew Winters

According to planners, the applicants have “indicated that they intend that the whole quota of affordable housing would be provided within the separate site [of 18 dwellings] for which outline consent is sought, but there is no guarantee that any permission on that site would be implemented”.

The proposal was ‘called in’ for discussion by the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee after concerns were raised by the ward councillor.

The site formerly housed a single detached dwelling, with a large garden area, but has now been cleared of all structures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only access to the site is from Scalby Road, with the access now “seemingly unused with no hard surfacing on-site”.

The combined development site measures 0.86 hectares, stretching from Scalby Road in the West to the Cinder Track in the East.

More than 10 objections have been submitted by locals, as well as objections from Newby and Scalby Town Council, NYC’s arboricultural officer, and further concerns were raised by the affordable housing policy and strategy officer.

Planning officers said there was “no clear reasoning given within the submission as to why the site has not been submitted for planning permission and cannot be developed as a whole”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, officers added that during verbal conversations, the agent for the application “indicated that the outline permission is speculative and will likely be sold to another developer as land with extant planning permission”.

According to a report presented to councillors, an alternative had been suggested in terms of providing the 30 per cent affordable housing provision on both sites, secured by two legal agreements, but the applicant was “unwilling to do so given the nature, size, and scale of the dwellings on the full application site”.

Both applications have been recommended for refusal and will be discussed by councillors at a meeting on Thursday, June 12.