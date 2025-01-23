Councillors to decide on multi-million pound ‘transformation’ of Scarborough South Bay west pier

Image of how Scarborough's west pier could look.

Plans for the wholesale redevelopment of Scarborough’s West Pier including repairing, restoring, and replacing buildings will be decided by councillors next week.

The South Bay project proposes the demolition of several buildings and the construction of a three-storey replacement on the historic pier as well as creating an artists’ studio and gallery, extending the size of food and beverage sites, and various other internal and external alterations.

The redevelopment would be funded from the £20.2m grant which was awarded to Scarborough from the Towns Fund and from North Yorkshire Council’s investment budgets.

The authority wants the project to celebrate and support the town’s fishing industry alongside the development of tourism services.

Plans for the strategic planning meeting on Thursday, January 30, state that approval would safeguard up to 174 full-time equivalent fishing industry jobs and would add £11.68m a year in value to Scarborough’s economy.

While the council said that 71 per cent of those consulted were supportive of the proposals, dozens of objections have also been made by local residents and businesses raising concerns about the future of the Grade II Listed pier.

Many of the objections focused on flood risks and separating fishing and tourism, with several expressing a preference for the latter to be developed in the town centre instead.

A resident, Michael Cooper, said: “It seems highly irresponsible to me to build more restaurants in a location that is already flood-prone and very likely to become more so in future years.

Scarborough's west pier area.

“I also share the view of many local businesses that there is no need for more food and drink establishments in this area.”

However, planning officers said the scheme was designed to keep seawater out of the buildings on the pier over the 40-year design life of the development.

‘Investment pepper-potted across town’

Despite several objections, the major development has been supported by most of the consultees including engineers, the Highway Authority, and Historic England.

Council engineers said that while the pier requires ongoing repairs and these are either planned or in progress “none of these prevent the development taking place”.

They added that despite ongoing investment, the harbour was under constant attack from accelerated low water corrosion and an “aggressive wave climate”.

A Harbour Infrastructure Strategy has been proposed over seven years with an anticipated investment of £13.5m.

A 40-page letter of objection was also submitted by a local business, Sunrise SH302 Ltd, which stated: “Rather than spend £5m of public money on ripping the heart out of a historic building on the pier, constructed for use by the fishing industry, the money should really be targeted elsewhere in the town where sea level rises aren’t going to impact in a negative way.”

But the council responded that the “economic and social benefits of the scheme could not be realised if it was to be broken down into its individual components and pepper-potted across the town”.

David Kerfoot, the chairman of the Scarborough Town Board, said: “It is also imperative that we continue to drive growth in the town, and the plans would make West Pier a must-visit destination for hospitality, leisure and events which we hope will encourage further investment to boost the local economy.”

He added: “Many of the buildings on the West Pier are in desperate need of renovation, and these proposals would dramatically improve the facilities for the local fishing industry, staff, and visitors to the pier.”