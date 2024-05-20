Councillors to decide on Scarborough bar’s fate as concerns raised about creating a ‘drinking destination’

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 20th May 2024, 14:34 BST
Councillors will decide on the fate of a newly proposed Scarborough bar after concerns it would turn the area into a “destination for drinking”.

North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet in Scarborough on Tuesday May 21, to decide on an application by the Talk Bar’s owners.

Tracey and Neil Laverick have sought permission to serve alcohol at their new premises on Columbus Ravine.

Their application seeks permission for the sale and consumption of alcohol on and off the premises seven days a week between midday and 11pm.

North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee will meet at Scarborough Town Hall, to decide on an application by the Talk Bar’s owners.

But a resident has raised concerns that approval of the licence would make it a “destination for drinking at night and increase the nuisance issues currently experienced”.

The public representation by Alison Chambers said that the area was “mainly residential” but noted that there are “already three licenced premises serving alcohol late into the night”.

She said that residents suffered “especially in the summer season” as a result of “drunken behaviour, swearing at residents, and public urination in the streets and gardens”.

A report by licensing officers has not made recommendations on a course of action but notes that other conditions regarding staff training, public safety, and the use of CCTV would be necessary.

Writing to the council, Ms Chambers also said that “excessive noise” was “exacerbated when events are on at the Open Air Theatre” and added that customers were “very noisy when leaving premises after 11pm”.

The report by officers adds that if the licence is granted, the bar must have “clear and legible notices requesting the public to respect the needs of local residents and to leave the premises and the area quietly”.

Ms Chambers called on the council to refuse the licence: “In a residential area such a concentration of late alcohol licences are not welcome.”

The licensing sub-committee will meet in Scarborough Town Hall at 11am on May 21.

Councillors have several options including the addition of further conditions, to grant the licence, or to reject whole or part of the application.

