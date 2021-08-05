Councillors welcome new business units plan at former Scarborough nursery site

Thompson Property Ltd was granted permission earlier this year to build 14 units on the Manor Road Nurseries land, which was once used to grow bedding plants for the borough by the council’s Parks and Countryside Service.

The site had originally been intended to provide 40 new homes for the town.

The land was sold by Scarborough Council after it decided to move its nursery services to its Dean Road depot.

The former Manor Road Nurseries site where new start-up business units will be built.

Today, the borough council’s planning committee approved plans for 18 more units on the land.

Cllr Hazel Lynskey told the meeting that there was a high level of demand for units for smaller and start-up businesses.

She said: “This is the sort of thing we need, it is in the right place and it needs development.”

In its submission, Thompson Property Ltd’s agent said that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for business units.

They added: “The applicant believes that damaging economic effects, to businesses and individuals, of the global pandemic will see a greater need for new small business accommodation for start-up businesses and expanding businesses alike.”

Six objections to the plans were submitted from people living near the site.