Applicant Scarborough Council – which is now defunct – said it wanted to demolish the block on Ravine Road, which has been closed since autumn last year, as they are “unsuitable for current and future use”.

The demolition was given a unanimous go-ahead, subject to conditions, by North Yorkshire Council at a meeting of Thirsk and Malton Area Constituency Planning Committee on April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing loos will now be replaced with a “modern seven cubicle pre-constructed block”, but this will see an overall reduction of facilities from nine toilets, six urinals and one disabled toilet to just six unisex toilets and one disabled toilet.

Scarborough Council has said previously that the toilets "are not fit for purpose".

Cllr Lindsay Burr told the meeting that Filey “is totally spoiled” by the toilet block’s rundown appearance and said she is “embarrassed by it”, adding that “it is not fit for purpose”.

She also queried whether temporary toilet facilities could be made available to serve the Coble Landing area whilst building work takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Cairns, a Filey resident, said nearby traders have been affected by the lack of toilets, which has left people urinating in public and also requested temporary facilities.

The committee’s chair, Cllr Caroline Goodrick, acknowledged that the demolition work would be a temporary inconvenience, but said it was not within the committee’s remit to authorise any alternative facilities.

The toilet block is set to be replaced with modern facilities.

The new toilet block, when open, will be accessed with a paid contactless entry system. The disabled toilet will require a Radar key, which can be bought from the council for £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the option to install solar panels on the building’s roof, the plans say.

A spokesperson on behalf of Filey Town Council said the authority’s planning committee supported the plan.

“The demolition of this toilet block and its subsequent replacement are considered to be a priority for Filey,” they added.