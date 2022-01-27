Demolition of Scarborough's former indoor swimming pool to begin 'shortly'

Scarborough's former indoor pool on Ryndle Crescent will be demolished.

Work to remove the 48-year-old venue on Ryndle Crescent, which has stood empty for four years following the opening of Scarborough Sports Village, was approved in November 2021.

The approved works involved the removal of asbestos from the building, which Cllr Siddons said had now been completed in his latest update at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday.

The works will also include the demolition of foundations and the pool structure.

Inside the former indoor pool, which will have its foundations removed as part of the works.

Contractors are now waiting for Northern Powergrid to disconnect the former indoor swimming pool from the mains electricity grid, before demolition work goes ahead.

"The plan is to clear that site and to tidy it up with some grass," Cllr Siddons said.

"At the same time we are talking to a number of possible investors who have an interest in that site, but no formal agreement has been made."

Cllr Siddons reiterated that the authority is exploring fencing off the area after councillors raised anti-social behaviour concerns and that the open land could attract travelling communities.

The plans are part of a wider regeneration scheme for Scarborough’s North Bay, known as the Sands development.