Scarborough Library secured £200,000 through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Art Council England's Libraries Improvement Fund, which helps libraries upgrade their buildings and increase their digital offering.
The grant is backed by a further £250,000 from North Yorkshire County Council which will be spent on developing the ground floor to create a brighter and more attractive space with areas for relaxation, study and to meet friends.
During the first phase of consultation in May, hundreds of suggestions concerning accessibility, activities, exhibitions, meeting spaces, facilities for young people as well as reading and study spaces helped influence the designs.
The latest plans from designers will be on display at Scarborough Library later this month, for further public comment.
Cllr Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: "Thank you to everyone who gave feedback on the planned refurbishment of Scarborough Library.
"Hearing what both customers and people who do not use the library think has been valuable to give us a picture of the sort of library that the community wants and needs."
The designs will be on show from Monday June 20 until Thursday July 7 with members of the library management team available to discuss the plans on:
• Monday June 20 - 9am to Midday
• Thursday June 30 - 5pm to 7pm
• Saturday July 2 - 10am to Midday
• Thursday July 7 - 1pm to 3pm
North Yorkshire County Council said the project could begin by Spring 2023 with £350,000 already invested to improve the fabric of the building and a new heating system.