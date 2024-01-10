News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Developer resubmits plan for recently refused luxury housing in Filey town centre

A recently refused plan for nine luxury apartments in Filey town centre has been resubmitted with changes to materials and style.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democray Reporting Service
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Building proposed for demolition - Brooklands, FileyBuilding proposed for demolition - Brooklands, Filey
Building proposed for demolition - Brooklands, Filey

In November the council rejected plans for the construction of nine apartments, including a penthouse flat, in Filey town centre over concerns about style, amenity, parking, and ecological impacts.

Less than two months later, Jeremy Nuttall has resubmitted plans for nine luxury apartments at the same site at 24 Brooklands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In refusing the original plan, North Yorkshire Council said that the scheme would have an “unacceptable impact” as a result of overbearing, overlooking, loss of privacy, and overshadowing of neighbouring properties.

Most Popular
New 3d Proposed Elevations Left. Old 3d Proposed Elevations Right. Brooklands, Filey. Courtesy 5seventy3New 3d Proposed Elevations Left. Old 3d Proposed Elevations Right. Brooklands, Filey. Courtesy 5seventy3
New 3d Proposed Elevations Left. Old 3d Proposed Elevations Right. Brooklands, Filey. Courtesy 5seventy3

Documents submitted to the council state: “The reasons for refusal have been considered and have informed this new application.”

However, according to a design and access statement, the scale and footprint of the design has not changed.

It states that the “proposed building’s gross external floor area will be 1,105m2” and its “height will be 2.5 storeys with the second-floor design being vaulted to limit ridge heights” which is the same as the first proposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new plan also proposes four luxury apartments at both ground and first floor levels, and one three-bedroom “penthouse” on the second floor.

While the first plan proposed using “Ashlar stonewalling”, the updated scheme proposes “a traditional high-quality red brick to match the existing street scene on all three floors of the building”.

The use of fibre cement roofing tiles has also been changed in favour of natural slate roofing tiles.

The new plans also show changes to the proposed boundaries for the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In terms of ecological impacts, the application states that as the existing external areas are used as residential gardens and amenity spaces “an ecology report is not deemed to be necessary”.

The authority’s residential regulation manager has already stated that they “have no objections to the proposals on housing grounds”.

Comments are still required from a number of officers as well as Filey Town Council.

The town council’s planning committee had originally supported the proposal but in light of “local opposition” the committee withdrew its support and objected to the plan as it was “not in keeping with neighbouring properties”.

The proposal is currently pending consideration and is open to representations.

Related topics:Filey