Developer says ‘significant strides’ made in Scarborough’s new town centre cinema plan amid questions about progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In March 2023, councillors hailed the approval of plans for a new town centre cinema in the Brunswick Centre as “a game changer for Scarborough”.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) bought the “mostly vacant shopping centre” in 2021 as part of a multi-million-pound plan to transform the 1990s centre into a major cinema and leisure destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision on a cinema operator was expected in the months following the council’s approval and in November last year, SGI said it had chosen a partner to run the cinema.

Artist interpretation of how the cinema at the Brunswick Centre could look.

However, the chosen partner has not yet been named publicly amid ongoing “legal matters”.

The developer told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that while it was unable to provide further details at the moment, it was making “significant strides towards advancing the project”.

It said that this included “site surveys” and that “soft strip out works [have] commenced in some of the vacant units in preparation for the anticipated start on site later this year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also said it would continue to provide updates as the project developed.

Proposed facade at The Brunswick Centre, Scarborough.

The Scarborough Group told the LDRS: “We fully appreciate the interest surrounding the progress of the Brunswick redevelopment, particularly in relation to the centre cinema operator selection.

“However, at this stage, we’re unable to provide any further details in respect of who the operator is until such time that legal matters have been concluded.”

It added: “We understand the importance of transparency and will continue to provide updates as the project develops further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SGI, an international property developer and regeneration specialist, said the cost of the scheme would be funded by a mix of private and public sector investment including Levelling Up Fund allocations.

The conversion of the ailing Brunswick shopping centre aims to turn it into a leisure-led destination, complete with national bar and restaurant chains, indoor sport and recreation, and increased parking space.