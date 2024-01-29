Developer withdraws plan for 14 new holiday homes and demolition of sports building at Hunmanby Hall

Hunmanby Hall, sports hall proposed for demolition. Eco Custom Homes

An application to create 14 holiday homes at the historic Hunmanby Hall has been withdrawn by the applicant, Ashcourt Hunmanby Ltd.

However, the developer said that it would be resubmitting amended plans despite receiving more than 70 objections from members of the public.

The scheme proposed building eight holiday lets on the site of the existing sports hall and extending the leisure centre buildings to create a further six holiday lets.

Hunmanby Hall, sports hall demolition and proposed elevations. Eco Custom Homes

The buildings on Hall Park Road have been empty or underused for several years, according to the applicant.

A spokesperson for the developer said that modified plans would be resubmitted “in the next two weeks”.

Mike Stathers, the head of external relations for the Richmond Group said that the application was withdrawn so that the developer could “take on board the comments of the case officer and the conservation officer”

He added that the scheme could be “redesigned”.

“Much of this is about appearance and the impact on the local environment and that’s what we’ve been keen to take onboard,” he added.

The sports hall and gym building were created when Hunmanby Hall was a boarding school for girls, which closed in 1991.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Stathers said: “The benefit is to bring the semi-redundant area back to life, and to add to the spend in the local tourism economy”.