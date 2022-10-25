Developer's plan to scrap footbridge commitment at Scarborough's High Mill estate causes objection outcry

The 200-home development at Mill Way, High Mill in Scalby, was granted planning permission in 2020 and the applicant is now seeking to change the plans so it would not be required to build a pedestrian cycle bridge over the Scalby Beck river.

More than 50 members of the public as well as a borough councillor and Scalby Town Council have raised a “unanimous strong objection” to the proposed removal of the footbridge.

Objectors suggest that if the removal of the bridge is approved by the planning authority it would leave residents “cut off from the rest of the parish”.

The High Mill housing estate development in Scalby, where developers want to scrap plans for a footbridge.

Between October 6 and 24, more than 50 objections were lodged on Scarborough Council’s website while no comments of support from the public were visible.

A covering letter submitted by Jonathan Dunbavin, representing Bellway Homes Ltd, states that “the delivery of the bridge in this circumstance is untenable and is preventing the delivery of much-needed market and affordable dwellings on this site”.

The letter suggests that providing the footbridge would be “unnecessary” and instead proposes improvements to the Station Road corridor.

The original application was approved by Scarborough Council in September 2020 and at the time only 16 responses were received from residents, according to a council report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An objection to the proposed removal of the bridge from a resident, Lisa Ponter, states: “I strongly oppose the variation of this condition. It is preposterous that the developer would seek to thwart a much-needed pedestrian/cycle bridge over the sea cut.

“As families living on the High Mill development, we need guaranteed provision that our development is sustainable. If the plans do not go ahead, as we have been promised, we are effectively being cut off from the rest of the parish.”

Another objection from Philip Ward states: “As a parent of a child that has to navigate Station Road on a daily basis on their walk to school, and as a driver that uses Station Road regularly, I object to this proposal.

“Station Road is regularly used by buses and caravans accessing the caravan park on Field Lane and HGVs. I have seen numerous near misses when these meet when travelling in opposite directions, they currently can’t physically pass over Cow Wath Bridge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report on the originally proposed development states: “A foot and cycle bridge with a span of approximately 40m is proposed to the south towards an area of public open space, known as the Millennium Field.”

The report adds: “Both the Highway Authority and your planning officers consider the provision of this bridge to be fundamental to the sustainability of the High Mill development as a whole, even taking account of reservations expressed by the Designing Out Crime Officer.”