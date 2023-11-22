Devolution deal finally announced for East Riding and Hull 'after months of hard work'

Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council have welcomed the news that the Government has today (November 22) announced a proposed devolution deal for Hull and East Yorkshire.

Cllr Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “After months of hard work, I am absolutely thrilled that we can finally say we have a proposed deal and our residents can see what East Yorkshire devolution would really mean to them."

The deal was announced as part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, after several months of negotiations between the two councils and the Government.

The full proposed deal is now available to read here and will be considered at both local authorities’ full council meetings in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subject to councillors’ approval, a statutory public consultation will follow in January.

The deal would bring significant investment into the area, helping to create more job opportunities and establishing a Hull and East Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, led by a directly elected mayor, who could be elected in May 2025.

Key aspects of the proposed deal include:

• £400 million (£13.34 million a year) investment funding over 30 years, to drive growth and deliver local priorities.

• Up to £15 million in 2024/25 to support transport, flood and coastal erosion programmes across the area, including a coastal regeneration programme in the East Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• £4.6 million for the building of new homes on brownfield land in 2024/25.

• New powers to shape local skills provision, including devolution of the core adult education budget.

• New powers to drive regeneration and build more affordable homes.

• A commitment to rail electrification between Hull and Sheffield, and Hull and Leeds, integrating East Yorkshire into the Northern Powerhouse Rail network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “After months of hard work, I am absolutely thrilled that we can finally say we have a proposed deal and our residents can see what East Yorkshire devolution would really mean to them.

“I have said all along that a Mayoral Combined Authority is absolutely the right way forward for our region, but that it must be the right deal.

“I am confident we now have the right deal to begin our devolution journey and I urge everyone to get involved in the consultation and get behind this deal.

“Over time, we will be able to negotiate new deals, as other devolved regions have, ensuring we have more funding and power to make important decisions at a local level and put East Yorkshire in control of its own destiny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "By taking decisions out of Whitehall and putting them back in the hands of local communities, this deal will enable Hull and East Yorkshire to unleash its full economic potential and build upon its strengths in manufacturing and health technologies.”

The proposed deal will be considered at extraordinary full council meetings, expected to be held on December 21, where councillors will be asked whether to proceed to public consultation on the deal.

If agreed, a public consultation, giving residents, businesses and other organisations the opportunity to have their say on each part of the deal. Further details of the consultation will be released as soon as they are available.