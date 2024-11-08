Dickens Bar in Scarborough applies for extended hours for alcohol sales and live music
The bar on Huntriss Row in the town centre, has applied to extend its opening hours on Sunday to allow the pub to close at 2am the following day.
If the licence variation proposal is approved, the permitted hours for playing live and recorded music and the sale of alcohol from Sunday to Thursday would be extended to 1.30am.
The Dickens Bar’s current licence restricts opening hours on Sunday from 8am to midnight and the sale of alcohol is allowed until 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday.
Additionally, the pub is also seeking to extend the permitted hours for the provision of late-night refreshments on Sunday to 1.30am which is currently also limited to midnight.
The application to North Yorkshire Council’s licensing service was submitted by Punch Partnerships Ltd and is open to public representations.
Members of the public can contact the council with comments until Wednesday, November 20.
Representations regarding the application can be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Council Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street or by email to [email protected].