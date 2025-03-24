‘Disappointment’ as NHS staff survey ranks York and Scarborough Hospital Trust among worst in England
Councillors and Scarborough and Whitby’s MP have expressed concern at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust being ranked among the five worst in the country for whether staff would recommend working there.
The results, which were part of the NHS Staff Survey, looked into the experiences of more than 700,000 people working in the NHS in autumn 2024.
In the North East and Yorkshire, the York and Scarborough Trust was ranked the lowest with only 45 per cent of staff “agreeing” or “strongly agreeing” they would recommend it as a place to work.
Bosses at the NHS Trust have said the results “do not reflect where we want to be” and mirrored the “hugely challenging environment we are working in”.
Coun Rich Maw said: “I’d like to spare a thought for our dedicated local NHS staff doing their best to care for us all, despite the difficulties they endure.
“The Health Service Journal has analysed the full results of the 2024 NHS Staff Survey and the York and Scarborough NHS Trust was one of the worst performers nationally.
“On the share of staff who agreed or strongly agreed with that statement, we came fifth, with 215 above us,” he told a meeting on Friday, March 21.
Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “It is so disappointing to hear about that survey.
“The staff do such a wonderful job and work so hard for all of us, that it is disappointing that the working conditions they’re reporting aren’t good enough and I can only say that in my conversations with the ICB, I will raise that.”
The chief executive of the York and Scarborough NHS Trust, Simon Morritt, said that the message from colleagues was “loud and clear that we have a long way to go”.
“The overall response rate of 36 per cent means we are not hearing from almost two-thirds of our staff.
“We have also seen a decline in our overall engagement score, and the extent to which colleagues would recommend our trust as a place to work and to receive treatment.
“The responses also suggest that people are not confident they can influence improvement or drive change.”
Mr Morritt, who described the results as disappointing, said that solutions would not arrive in the form of significant new investment in services or workforce and that a “fundamental shift in our thinking” was needed towards “how we use what we already have”.
