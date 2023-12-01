Disused taxi office in Scarborough could be converted into residential property
Amy Tamblin has applied for permission to convert the office into a two-bedroom residential flat.
The taxi rank on 6 Durham Place near Scarborough’s town centre has been out of use for the past four years.
Changes to the interior and exterior of the building have been proposed.
Exterior changes would ensure that the building is “more in keeping with the surrounding area” with a new window and door at the front in order to return the fenestration “to a more original state”.
This also aims to “improve the overall appearance of the building and its energy efficiency”.
The internal changes would also “return it to a more original form and preserve the building for future generations”, according to the applicant.
The building has not been in use since and is “in need of some general maintenance”.
Documents submitted to the council state: “A lot of properties in the area are either flats or holiday accommodation, with more commercial uses, including but not limited to shops, pubs, storage facilities, mixed in”.
There are no proposed parking arrangements but the applicant has said that “it is not necessary to own a car in this location” due to the building’s location near the town centre and bus routes.
However, they added that “if the owner was to own a car there is plenty of on-street parking within the area”.
North Yorkshire Council’s housing services said it has “no objections to the proposals on housing grounds”.
The proposal is currently pending consideration with the council and planning authority.