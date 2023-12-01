Disused taxi office in Scarborough could be converted into residential property

A disused Scarborough taxi office could be converted into a residential property if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amy Tamblin has applied for permission to convert the office into a two-bedroom residential flat.

The taxi rank on 6 Durham Place near Scarborough’s town centre has been out of use for the past four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to the interior and exterior of the building have been proposed.

Durham Place. Google Maps.

Exterior changes would ensure that the building is “more in keeping with the surrounding area” with a new window and door at the front in order to return the fenestration “to a more original state”.

This also aims to “improve the overall appearance of the building and its energy efficiency”.

The internal changes would also “return it to a more original form and preserve the building for future generations”, according to the applicant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has not been in use since and is “in need of some general maintenance”.

Documents submitted to the council state: “A lot of properties in the area are either flats or holiday accommodation, with more commercial uses, including but not limited to shops, pubs, storage facilities, mixed in”.

There are no proposed parking arrangements but the applicant has said that “it is not necessary to own a car in this location” due to the building’s location near the town centre and bus routes.

However, they added that “if the owner was to own a car there is plenty of on-street parking within the area”.

North Yorkshire Council’s housing services said it has “no objections to the proposals on housing grounds”.