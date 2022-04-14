The seasonal dog beach ban across the Yorkshire Coast comes into effect from May 1.

Scarborough Council has reaffirmed that the annual dog beach ban will come into effect from the beginning of May.

The dog ban covers the main areas of beach at Scarborough South and North Bay, Whitby West Cliff, Sandsend and Filey.

The restrictions are brought in to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being affected by nuisance dogs or fouling.

The ban is brought in to keep dogs away from the main bathing areas.

There are parts of all the restricted beaches where dogs are permitted throughout the year, away from the main bathing areas. Dog owners are encouraged to check tide times before setting out to ensure safe access.

The restrictions last until September 30 after starting on May 1, during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The zones where dogs are not permitted will be clearly signposted at all access points to the beaches.

In Bridlington, dogs will be banned on the North Beach from the north pier to a line extending east from Limekiln Lane and on the South Beach from the south pier to a line extending east from Kingston Road.

Dog owners or walkers who breach the bans can be prosecuted and face expensive fines.

The promenade area in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea adjacent to the dog ban zones require owners to keep their pets on a lead in those areas.

Dog walking is permitted all year round on beaches at Staithes, Runswick Bay, Whitby Tate Hill, Robin Hood's Bay and Cayton Bay but there may be signed restrictions, such as dogs on leads.

Dog owners are also reminded that they must, by law, clear up their dog's mess and take away and dispose of sealed bags. The law applies to all beaches and public places.