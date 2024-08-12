Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to bring free books to East Riding children aged five and below

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting programme devoted to inspiring a love of reading in the hearts of children everywhere.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is to reach all East Riding children from birth to age five, with the expansion of the free book scheme.

All families can now sign up to receive a free, age-appropriate book each month for their child to inspire a love of reading.

Councillor Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council joined the scheme in 2019 for our looked after children, children in need and children on child protection plans. The benefits to children in those early years is so important, we have made a £500,000 investment to expand the scheme to all children from birth to age five.

“We will also be working with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to develop a bespoke offer for children with SEND.”

The books include traditional stories and rhymes, books by beloved authors and illustrators, non-fiction content, and newly published titles.

They will also be available in childcare settings across the East Riding, with a selection of books rolled out across four council-run nursery schools, plus 300 private, voluntary and independent sector providers of early years provision.

Claire White, Executive Headteacher for Beverley Manor, Bridlington, Hedon and Hornsea nursery schools said: “It's truly wonderful to be part of such an amazing scheme. We firmly believe that books and stories are the keys to unlocking endless opportunities for children. They not only open doors to new experiences but also foster language and comprehension skills.”

Families can sign up to the scheme at East Riding libraries and customer service centres, or via https://imaginationlibrary.com/uk/affiliate/EASTRIDING/.