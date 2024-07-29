Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Council’s announcement of a new strategy to “fight against the seagull menace” in Scarborough has got our readers talking.

Last week, our Local Democracy Reporter Anttoni Numminen reported on how the local authority has appointed Scarborough Councillor Keane Duncan as its unofficial “Gull Champion”.

Coun Duncan said the council is “fighting back and working hard” to address issues around guano and “gull muggings” in coastal towns.

The new policy has seen several Scarborough News readers sharing their thoughts on the matter on our website.

A seagull in Whitby. North Yorkshire Council says it is working hard to address issues around guano and ‘gull muggings’ in coastal towns

Emma C said: “Herring gulls need to be controlled. There are far too many and they are literal pests that attack people for food and to defend nests. They are here all year round and will dig rubbish out of bins.

“Kittiwakes are only here for a few months whilst they breed and exclusively eat fish. It's actually quite unique to Scarborough that they nest on buildings. But, they do need cleaning up after.

“I think it was disgusting to remove the nests on Spa Bridge and all it did was make more move into town where we would rather they not be.

“Instead of getting rid of them, embrace them and clean up more than two times a day for the four months they are here. Or maybe even make fake walls on the grassy areas and encourage them to nest on there?

“Throwing up netting and spikes and calling it a day doesn't actually address the problem.”

Katy W said: “Do people not realise it is because we destroyed so much of their natural home that they have to find elsewhere? And it is people who have fed them in the past that caused them to take food.

“Maybe if people were better educated and something was done to actually give them a natural home, instead of people just moaning and complaining.

“And at the end of the day, don’t like seagulls, don’t go to the seaside. They were here before we were.”

Brian W said: “Try walking down St Nicholas Street, there is more seagull poop on both sides of the street and the fishy smell is very strong.”