Duke of York, Whitby, granted 8am opening time - but early sale of alcohol not permitted

The pub’s amended application to vary its premises licence has been approved by Scarborough Council after some of the requested changes were withdrawn.

The pub, on Church Street near the foot of the iconic 199 Steps, will now be allowed to open at 8am but the serving of alcohol will not be permitted until 11am, as was previously mandated.

As part of its original application, the Stonegate Pub Company Limited was seeking permission to allow the serving of alcohol from 8am to midnight seven days a week as well as the playing of recorded music indoors from 8am until half past midnight.

Scaffolders working on the Duke of York, Whitby, which is due to reopen in December.

However, following numerous public objections from neighbours and local businesses who expressed fears about antisocial behaviour and “drunken stag dos”, parts of the application were withdrawn.

The minutes of the council’s licensing meeting, held on Thursday, November 17, state that following the changes, which no longer sought the sale of alcohol from 11am “a number of the objectors have withdrawn their representations”.

According to the minutes: “The applicant seeks to vary its opening hours to the public. It wishes to open at 8AM so that breakfast can be served but without the provision of alcoholic drinks.”

Additionally, the original application sought an extension “for live music Wednesdays”, an extension to the hours of live or recorded music, and to remove a condition restricting maximum occupancy to 100 people.

All of these changes were withdrawn, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Members of the committee agreed to change the pub’s CCTV conditions as “the old wording is not fit for purpose”, though CCTV will still be required on the premises.

In conclusion, the sub-licensing committee decreed: “Because the premises are open earlier in the morning it will not mean that we have any concerns about any of the licensing objectives in this case. We, therefore, allow the premises to open at 8AM every day.”