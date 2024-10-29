Dynamic new strategy to boost North Yorkshire’s culture and heritage
North Yorkshire Council’s Cultural Strategy has been developed following widespread engagement with local people, visitors and interested groups and organisations and in collaboration with arts and cultural organisations through the Cultural Consortium Steering group.
It recognises the importance of culture to the health and wellbeing of communities and the county’s economy, with an ambition to create equal access for all to culture, arts and heritage.
North Yorkshire has a wide ranging and diverse cultural offer - from world class museums, cutting-edge exhibitions, libraries and innovative theatre to festivals, events and opportunities to engage in everyday creativity from rural to urban communities.
Members of the council’s executive will be asked on Tuesday next week (November 5) to approve the plan and recommend its formal adoption at a full council meeting on November 13. It includes plans for more collaborative work with City of York Council and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers said the council has a global ambition but with a local focus.
He said: “This new plan is an important part of opening up the county’s rich cultural heritage both for residents and visitors and we will be working with the many excellent organisations across the county as well as nationally to do that.
“We already have a diverse arts and cultural sector, and we want to develop that more to ensure that everyone, whatever their age, location or circumstances, has equal access to it. We want to empower all our residents, unlocking their potential and helping them to live healthy and fulfilling lives, provide good career opportunities and bring social cohesion to our communities.
“We can experience culture through music, dance, comedy, art, film, theatre, heritage, books, gardening, and many more things. We experience it in our fantastic museums, galleries and art centres, but it also lives at festivals, agricultural shows, in community centres, in parks and open spaces, by the seaside and in our homes.
We are ambitious and want to see creativity thriving in every part of our county with North Yorkshire recognised as a leader in rural culture and creative health.”
Cultural organisations and the creative industries significantly contribute to the region’s local economy, both directly through business activities, and indirectly through a wider impact on the domestic and visitor economy.
Creative and cultural engagement is also essential for the health of individuals and has powerful potential in both preventative healthcare and treatment of health conditions. And it cements the wellbeing of communities – providing joy, growth, inspiration and a sense of belonging.
In the past year, North Yorkshire Council has been awarded an Arts Council England grant of £1.2 million as part of a national programme to provide high-quality music education for all children and young people.
The Yorkshire coast has been the focus of several cultural festivals, including a revitalised Scarborough Fair which has seen events such as Scarborough Lights, Scarborough Art and Scarborough Fringe staged.
