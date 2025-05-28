East Ayton care service gets ‘good’ rating despite recommendations for improvement

Gladstone Care Limited, based in East Ayton, has been rated 'Good' by the CQC

A care-at-home service in East Ayton near Scarborough has been rated ‘good’ in all areas despite recommendations for improvement by the CQC.

Gladstone Care Limited, which provides a care-at-home service in East Ayton, had made improvements from the previous inspection, and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said that people who used the service were “very positive about it”.

Inspectors said that during their previous assessment of the service, they had identified that the provider “had not always submitted notifications about safeguarding incidents to the CQC” and “improvements were found during this assessment and the registered manager reported they understood their regulatory responsibilities”.

However, it was also found that “the service had not maximised opportunities to learn from feedback given during the previous assessment regarding more robust oversight to monitor safeguarding incidents, accidents, and complaints”.

According to a recently published report: “Assurances were provided and immediate actions taken to address this during the assessment.”

During the visit in March, inspectors noted that “risks to individuals and staff were identified and well managed,” but added that “risks associated with people’s health conditions would benefit from further detail to guide staff in how best to support them”.

The service was described as “responsive to this feedback” and immediate action was taken, they said.

All the required recruitment checks are taken before people start working at the service and staff receive the induction, training and support they need to carry out their roles effectively.

People who used the services provided by Gladstone Care said that they felt safe using the service and the staff were respectful and showed kindness, compassion, and dignity.

One user said: “They are caring and gentle and they do things before I ask them, which is great.”

Another added: “They treat me with respect – they don’t rush me, and they give me the time and independence to dress myself.”

Relatives also said that they were involved during the care planning process and in making decisions regarding the care and support provided.