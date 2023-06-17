The council has been in talks with the Government for the past four years about establishing a devolution deal for East Yorkshire.

East Riding Conservatives, led by Council Leader Councillor Anne Handley, have stated “it’s time to get on with delivering the best deal for East Yorkshire residents.”

The local Conservative Councillors believe this is a Mayoral Devolution deal because this deal secures the most money and power from central Government for the region and gives local residents a say on how they want that money spending by allowing them to elect a mayor to lead it.

Councillor Handley, two weeks into her term as leader of the council, has already met with the Minister for Levelling-Up, Dehenna Davison MP, and made clear to the minister that the East Riding wants the best deal ‘not a second-rate agreement’.

Councillor Handley said, “This is a big opportunity for our region, and we will be taking residents with us on this journey every step of the way to make sure people know what it is all about. In short, it’s about getting more money and more powers to improve the lives of local people.

“We really need to get on with this as a region, as every day we wait, we are losing our residents money, that is something I cannot let happen as Leader of the council.